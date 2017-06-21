15 injured in Reasi road mishap 

REASI, June 21: Fifteen people were injured, three of them seriously when a matador collided with tata mobile, near Dub Khalsa, this morning.

According to the reports, the accident took place when a matador bearing number, JK02AP-9629 which was on way from Bhambla to Pouni collided with a Tata Mobile bearing number JK02AW-8695 coming from opposite side, resulting which 15 persons injured and were shifted to PHC Pouni for first aid.

Later, three seriously persons namely Romesh Chander son of Badri Nath resident of Laiter, age 48 yrs, Mukesh Kumar son of Om Parkash resident of Dub age 25 yrs and Kanta Devi wife of Ram Krishan resident of Daddoa, age 45 yrs were shifted to GMC Jammu for further treatment.

The injured has been identified as.kanta Devi wife of Ram Krishan resident of Dadoa..,.Kamla Devi wife of Pritam Singh resident of Daddoa, Romesh Chander son of Badri Ram resident of Daal Laiter, Reeta Devi wife of Mohinder Dass resident of Bahambla, Punam Devi wife of Joginder Pal resident of Sudini, Sham Singh son of Ram Dass, Savera Bagam wife of Rafiq

resident of Pouni, Krishan Singh son of Punjab Singh, Mukesh Kumar son of Om Parkash resident of Dub Jagir, Bashir son of Maani resident of Kothian, Chanchla Devi wife of Jaypaul resident of Makada, Sunder Bani, Rattan Lal son of Dya Ram resident of Dub Jgir, Usha Sharma wife of Srjeet Singh resident of Akhnoor, Bodh Raj son of Som Lal resident of Dadoa and Shiv Dyal son of Amar Nath resident of Dub Khallsa.

