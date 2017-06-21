15 injured in Reasi road mishap 

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
REASI, June 21: Fifteen people were injured, three of them seriously when a matador collided with tata mobile, near Dub Khalsa, this morning.

  According to the reports, the accident took place when  a matador bearing number, JK02AP-9629 which was on way from Bhambla to Pouni  collided with a Tata Mobile bearing number JK02AW-8695 coming from opposite side, resulting which 15 persons injured and were shifted to PHC Pouni for first aid.

 Later, three seriously persons namely  Romesh Chander son of Badri Nath resident of Laiter, age 48 yrs, Mukesh Kumar son of Om Parkash resident of Dub age 25 yrs and Kanta Devi wife of Ram Krishan resident of Daddoa,  age 45 yrs were shifted to GMC Jammu for further treatment.

 The injured has been identified as.kanta Devi wife of Ram Krishan resident of Dadoa..,.Kamla Devi  wife of  Pritam Singh resident of Daddoa,  Romesh Chander son of Badri Ram resident of  Daal Laiter, Reeta Devi wife of Mohinder Dass  resident of Bahambla, Punam Devi wife of Joginder Pal resident of  Sudini, Sham Singh son of  Ram Dass, Savera Bagam wife of Rafiq
resident of Pouni, Krishan Singh son of  Punjab Singh, Mukesh Kumar son of Om Parkash resident of Dub Jagir, Bashir son of Maani  resident of Kothian, Chanchla Devi wife of Jaypaul resident of Makada, Sunder Bani, Rattan Lal son of Dya Ram resident of  Dub Jgir, Usha Sharma wife of Srjeet Singh resident of  Akhnoor,  Bodh Raj son of  Som Lal resident of Dadoa and  Shiv Dyal son of  Amar Nath resident of  Dub Khallsa.

