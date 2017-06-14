14 cops injured in serial attacks across Kashmir, 4 rifles snatched

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 13: At least 14 security force personnel were injured in seven militant attacks across Kashmir today while militants attacked residence of retired Justice and decamped with four rifles. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in the meantime, has sounded alert and asked its troops across Kashmir to remain alert and launch offensive against the militants.

Militants tonight attacked Police Guard picket deployed at the residence of Retired Justice Mohammad Attar at Anchidora in district Anantnag and decamped with four SLRs.

Reports said that a group of militants attacked security guards deployed at the residence of Justice Attar and decamped with 4 SLRs including magazines. They said that 2 policemen including an SPO were injured in the attack.

Militants fled after carrying out the attack. Security forces reached the spot immediately and conducted searches in the adjoining areas but militants had already fled the area.

At least 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured as militants hurled a grenade on their camp at Lariyar village of Tral in Pulwama district of South Kashmir today.

Militants lobbed the grenade on 180 Battalion CRPF camp at Lariyar today resulting in injuries to 10 CRPF men. All the injured CRPF men were shifted to Army’s 92 Base Hospital Srinagar. The injured have been identified as Charanlal, Ganpat Singh, Santanu Gosh, Kundan Lal Chatry, Ramdulare, Meghnad Das, Itlish Kumar, Motilal Meena, Gnanave A, B Sanjay Sadahsio.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation at Layar after the attack. This is the second grenade attack in Tral on CRPF within 24 hours. Last night, militants hurled a grenade on CRPF at Tral Town in which two paramilitary CRPF men were injured. Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Central Reserve Police has sounded all its units deployed across Kashmir to remain extra vigilant against such attacks and continue to launch offensive operations against the militants.

Militants tonight hurled a grenade on 42 RR camp of Army at Largam Tral in district Pulwama. The grenade exploded outside the camp and didn’t cause any damage.

Militants tonight hurled a grenade on 130 battalion of CRPF at Padgampora Awantipora. However, no one was injured in the attack.

They hurled a grenade on Police Station Pulwama tonight injuring 2 policemen including an SPO. They also fired at the Police, which retaliated but militants managed to escape.

Militants hurled a grenade on 116 battalion of CRPF at Sarbal Pahalgam in district Anantnag. However, no one was injured in the attack.

Militants tonight also fired a rifle grenade on 22 RR Camp of Army at Sopore in North Kashmir. However, on one was injured.

