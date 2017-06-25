sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

100 killed as oil tanker explodes in Pak

Posted on 25/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
100 killed as oil tanker explodes in Pak

Lahore :  At least 100 people were today charred to death and 75 others severely injured after an oil tanker caught fire and exploded on a highway in Bahawalpur district of Pakistan’s Punjab Province, according to media reports.
The tanker caught fire and exploded apparently after fuel leakage from its damaged containers.
At least 100 people were killed and 75 others severely injured in the blaze, local media reported.
People had gathered around the tanker after it overturned to collect oil that had leaked out.
The fire brigade arrived on the site of the incident shortly after the blaze started and rescue operations were initiated.
Two fire engines battled the fire and eventually gained control over it.
At least six cars and 12 motorcycles were burnt in the blaze.
The injured have transferred to District Headquarters Hospital, rescue officials said. (Agencies)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News, News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top