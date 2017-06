DHARAMSALA: A private tourist bus from Amritsar today fell into a gorge near Dhaliara, around 60 km from here, killing at least 10 passengers and injuring 30 others.

The deceased are yet to be identified, Dharamsala Superintendent of Police S Gandhi said.

The injured have been rushed to Tanda Medical College in Kangra, the officer said.

Further details are awaited. (AGENCIES)

