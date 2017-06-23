10 killed, 15 injured in blast in Pak city of Parachinar

PESHAWAR: At least 10 people were killed and several others injured today in two subsequent blasts at a crowded market in Parachinar area of Pakistan’s Kurram tribal district, bordering Afghanistan.

The first explosion occurred in Akbar Khan Market in Parachinar headquarters of Kurram Agency, officials said.

The second blast took place as rescuers and bystanders rushed to aid those who had been hurt in the first explosion.

At least 10 people were killed in the blasts. (AGENCIES)

