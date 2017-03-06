Breaking News:

1.5 ton narcotics seized in 20 days: IGP

Posted on 6/03/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Mar 5: Asserting that noose has been tightened against drug peddlers, Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone Dr S D Singh Jamwal today said that 1.50 ton narcotics has been seized from various districts of the Jammu region in 20 days.
IGP said this while interacting with media persons here today.
He said that after assuming the charge as IGP Jammu Zone he initiated a drive against narcotics smuggling and police have got fruitful results.
“Police team early this morning intercepted a truck on way from Pampore Kashmir to Jallandhar near Majalta in Udhampur district”, Dr Singh said, adding that during frisking of the vehicle, 3.50 quintals of poppy straw was recovered from the vehicle and two persons.
Yesterday two persons including a police cop was arrested with 800 grams charas and police is investigation the case to ascertain from where the cop arranged the consignment, IGP said, adding that several police stations including Gangyal, Bus Stand, etc also recovered narcotics and arrested the drug peddlers.
The drive against drug dealers will continue, he asserted.

  • nagar

    This is one of the means, besides bank robbery, fake notes, flesh trade and other money making rackets used by IS and ISIS to fund their fight against India as well as to make of Indians a nation that spends almost a hundred billion on drug consumption every day. Good job by the army to zero in on all such illegal transactions.

Weekly Special

