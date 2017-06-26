sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

﻿Irdai spent only 40 per cent of ad budget in 2016-17

Posted on 26/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior


NEW DELHI, June 25:Unable to spend even 50 per cent of earmarked funds for insurance awareness last fiscal, Irdai is looking for innovative methods to utilise this year’s advertisement budget that has been raised to Rs 66.5 crore.
The government is keen on increasing insurance penetration in the country, especially in remote areas.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) makes use of various platforms like newspapers, television, radio and outdoor publicity to create awareness about importance of insurance.
Irdai had a budget of Rs 60 crore towards advertisement, but only an estimated Rs 24 crore, or 40 per cent, was spent.
The advertisement for consumer affairs department of Irdai for 2017-18 has been budgeted at Rs 66.50 crore.
While increasing the budget for the current financial year, the regulator in an official document said it is “planning for more advertisement”.
Towards this purpose, Irdai has started scouting for creative agencies for production of TV spots, radio jingles, and organising exhibitions.
It also has plans to empanel agencies to carry out publicity campaign at the national level. The empanelment will be for two years extendable by another one year.
The regulator looks to spend funds on advertising programmes for promoting insurance awareness among the public, issuing notices, quarterly journal and calendar, among other activities.
During the first decade of insurance liberalisation, the sector has reported a consistent increase in market penetration to 5.20 per cent in 2009, from 2.71 per cent in 2001.
Since then, this has been in decline. However, there was a slight increase in 2015, when it reached 3.44 per cent compared to 3.3 per cent in 2014.
While insurance penetration is measured as the percentage of insurance premium to GDP, insurance density is calculated as the ratio of premium to population (per capita premium). (PTI)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Business. Bookmark the permalink.

State

Scroll to Top